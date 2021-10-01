McAllen prepared to crack down on illegal dumping with new surveillance cameras

As part of McAllen’s newly approved $527 million budget, $150,000 is going to surveillance cameras in order to cut down on illegal dumping.

The city of McAllen currently has six cameras in place. With this funding, the city could bring in as many as 22 more cameras.

These cameras will have night vision capabilities, capture far distances and make announcements to those who trigger their motion detector.

The city was not able to share the specifics as to where those new camera locations would be, but said they expect them to be installed in the next 30 days.

