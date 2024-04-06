McAllen redeveloping site of former water reservoir

The city of McAllen emptied the Boeye Reservoir with plans to redevelop the land.

The property located near the intersection of 10th Street and the expressway is the busiest corner in the city, according to McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez.

“It’s a very valuable site, it’s hard to find 70 acres on the expressway, Rodriguez said. “The city commission has decided we're going to move forward with the development there."

City crews will need to remove the sand that served as the base of the reservoir.

The city transitioned to a nearby reservoir with double the capacity.