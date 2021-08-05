McAllen relocating temporary migrant shelter

Hours after announcing a temporary emergency shelter to house migrants, the city of McAllen announced they are relocating the shelter.

The shelter was set up in property the city owned near 23rd street and Buddy Owens Blvd. and will now move near “CBP operations,” the city announced Wednesday.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the public health and safety in McAllen, and in accordance with the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Disaster issued on August 2, 2021, emergency temporary shelters for COVID positive immigrants are to be moved from the temporary location on 23rd Street in McAllen to Hidalgo County property near CBP operations,” the city stated in a news release.

The shelter was set up in response to overcrowding at the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen.