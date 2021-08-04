McAllen Respite Center looking to expand
Catholic Charities Executive Director Sister Norma Pimentel said she’s working with McAllen city leaders to find another property after the respite center hit capacity last week.
Pimentel says the center can accommodate up to 1,200 people. Capacity at the center has been holding steady since last week.
“We want to make sure we have the right space to be able to respond correctly,” Pimentel said.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said 16% of the migrants crossing through the border are Covid-positive.
