McAllen teams up with school district to boost census response rates
The City of McAllen, McAllen Independent School District and the McAllen Police Department joined forces to get the 2020 Census response rates up.
J.A. Gonzalez, the McAllen Independent School District superintendent said with the help of the city they identified food distribution sites with low census participation and then got to work.
"Our region is depending on it — It's tied to funding so we want to make sure that we get the appropriate federal funding,” Gonzalez said
Watch the video for the full story.
