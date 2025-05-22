Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley

Hidalgo County

Mission

Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery

When: Monday, May 26

Where: 2520 Inspiration Road

Time: 9 a.m.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the cemetery to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting our country.

Weslaco

Memorial remembrance and cleanup

When: Saturday, May 24

Where: City of Weslaco Cemetery, 425 Academy Drive

Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

In honor of GM1 Noe Hernandez, who gave his life on board the USS Fitzgerald, the community is invited to help cleanup the city of Weslaco Cemetery and place flags on headstones of fallen service members.

Cleaning supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, but volunteers are welcomed to bring their own.

Pharr

City of Pharr

When: Monday, May 26

Where: Memorial Park, 501 West Egly Avenue

Time: 9 a.m.

The city invites the community to their Memorial Day Ceremony as they remember and pay tribute to those who died protecting our freedom.

Edinburg

City of Edinburg

When: Friday, May 23

Where: Edinburg Municipal Auditorium, 200 North 7th Street (behind city hall)

Time: 10 a.m.

The ceremony will honor the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. The program will feature stirring musical tributes, moments of reflection and a symbolic presentation of the Battlefield Cross by the Edinburg High School JROTC Honor Guard.

Members of the American Legion Post 408 will also read the names of Edinburg’s fallen heroes, from World War I through the most recent conflicts, ensuring their service and sacrifice are never forgotten.

McAllen

City of McAllen

When: Monday, May 26

Where: McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Boulevard

Time: 10 a.m.

The city will hold a ceremony that includes comments from city officials and presentations from the McAllen Fire Department Honor Guard and Pipe and Drum Corps and the McAllen Police Department Honor Guard.

Cameron County

San Benito

City of San Benito

When: Monday, May 26

Where: San Benito Veterans War Memorial, 151 East Rowson Street

Time: 10 a.m.

The city of San Benito will hold a ceremony to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It will serve as a moment to pause, reflect and pay our respects.

South Padre Island

Visit South Padre Island

When: Sunday, May 25

Where: 211 West Whiting Street

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Visit South Padre Island will be holding a fireworks show over the bay to celebrate Memorial Day.