Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley
Hidalgo County
Mission
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
When: Monday, May 26
Where: 2520 Inspiration Road
Time: 9 a.m.
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the cemetery to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives protecting our country.
Weslaco
Memorial remembrance and cleanup
When: Saturday, May 24
Where: City of Weslaco Cemetery, 425 Academy Drive
Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
In honor of GM1 Noe Hernandez, who gave his life on board the USS Fitzgerald, the community is invited to help cleanup the city of Weslaco Cemetery and place flags on headstones of fallen service members.
Cleaning supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, but volunteers are welcomed to bring their own.
Pharr
City of Pharr
When: Monday, May 26
Where: Memorial Park, 501 West Egly Avenue
Time: 9 a.m.
The city invites the community to their Memorial Day Ceremony as they remember and pay tribute to those who died protecting our freedom.
Edinburg
City of Edinburg
When: Friday, May 23
Where: Edinburg Municipal Auditorium, 200 North 7th Street (behind city hall)
Time: 10 a.m.
The ceremony will honor the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. The program will feature stirring musical tributes, moments of reflection and a symbolic presentation of the Battlefield Cross by the Edinburg High School JROTC Honor Guard.
Members of the American Legion Post 408 will also read the names of Edinburg’s fallen heroes, from World War I through the most recent conflicts, ensuring their service and sacrifice are never forgotten.
McAllen
City of McAllen
When: Monday, May 26
Where: McAllen Performing Arts Center, 801 Convention Center Boulevard
Time: 10 a.m.
The city will hold a ceremony that includes comments from city officials and presentations from the McAllen Fire Department Honor Guard and Pipe and Drum Corps and the McAllen Police Department Honor Guard.
Cameron County
San Benito
City of San Benito
When: Monday, May 26
Where: San Benito Veterans War Memorial, 151 East Rowson Street
Time: 10 a.m.
The city of San Benito will hold a ceremony to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It will serve as a moment to pause, reflect and pay our respects.
South Padre Island
Visit South Padre Island
When: Sunday, May 25
Where: 211 West Whiting Street
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Visit South Padre Island will be holding a fireworks show over the bay to celebrate Memorial Day.
