Mercedes mechanic shop impacted by string of burglaries

A string of break-ins at a mechanic shop in Mercedes is impacting business, according to the owner.

According to Juan's Welding and Auto Service owner David Garza, his shop has been broken into twice in the last three months.

The most recent break in was caught on surveillance cameras.

Two men in masks were seen taking several tools, a boombox and a tailgate that belonged to one of the cars Garza was working on.

According to Garza, $15,000 in tools were stolen.

“Without tools, I'm just standing here waiting for tools to come in and can't make money,” Garza said. “If anybody has ever been burglarized, you know what it feels like to be violated, and I hope people understand that these people need to be put in jail."

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating both burglaries. Those with any information are urged to call police at 956- 565-3102.