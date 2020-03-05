Mexican ex-border state governor extradited to US
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico says it has extradited a former governor of the border state of Coahuila to face money-laundering and fraud charges in South Texas.
Jorge Juan Torres López had been indicted in 2013 in Corpus Christi on charges of money laundering, conspiracy, wire fraud and bank fraud.
Torres served as the interim governor of Coahuila for most of 2011.
He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in February.
The Mexican Attorney General's Office said Torres Lopez was handed over to U.S. Marshalls at an airport just west of Mexico City.
The case against Torres is part of a larger investigation into money laundering allegations against Coahuila officials and businessmen.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Brownsville ISD police officer arrested for indecent exposure
-
Starr County officials stress for urgency to prepare for COVID-19
-
Former Valley educator charged with improper relationship with student
-
Game Wardens investigate drowning of 74-year-old kiteboarder at South Padre Island
-
Investigation underway after drowning reported at South Padre Island