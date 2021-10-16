Mexican government to have a say in ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The Biden administration announced earlier this week they’ll reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy next month – forcing migrants seeking asylum to wait out their cases in Mexico.

The Mexican government will also get a say in this.

The Biden administration canceled the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols until court order by a federal judge in Texas said it should be reinstated.

According to a filing by the Justice Department, the reinstated Remain in Mexico policy would have to have the approval of the Mexican government. Mexico wants asylum cases to wrap-up within six months and for migrants to have access to timely information about hearing dates and better access to legal counsel.

A political science researcher from the Mora Institute in Mexico City says Mexico cannot follow the orders of a U.S. judge as Mexico is a sovereign country.

One humanitarian organization in Mexico has asked the country's supreme court to block the Mexican government from agreeing to allow m-p-p to go in effect in Mexico.

U.S. officials say MPP will only apply to people who would be expelled under Title 42, the current public health directive which sends people who entered the country illegally back to Mexico.