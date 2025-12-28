Mission businessman Eddy Betancourt killed in McAllen shooting

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a Saturday shooting that killed a Mission businessman, according to a news release.

Eddy Betancourt, 61, was found by McAllen police officers responding to a business at the 800 block of North Ware Road Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. following a report of an unidentified person finding the victim.

Officers found Betancourt “not responsive” at the scene with no pulse and “appeared to be injured by gunshot.”

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the homicide with local, state and federal agencies, the news release stated.

Betancourt was the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was also re-appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in April 2023 to serve on the Texas Facilities Commission. A news release from the governor’s office identified him as the president of R&B General Construction Co Inc., co-owner and president of National Tire and Wheel, LLC, and a general retail partner manager for E2H Investments.

A news release issued by Hidalgo County described Betancourt as "a respected businessman and dedicated public servant. Known for his thoughtful leadership and willingness to serve, Betancourt played an important role in advancing both local and state initiatives that benefited the Rio Grande Valley."

In a statement, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez expressed condolences.

“On behalf of Hidalgo County, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and many friends of Eddy Betancourt," Cortez stated. "Eddy was a tireless advocate for our community. His leadership, generosity, and passion for service made a lasting impact on our county. He will be remembered with great respect and gratitude.”

Joe Daniel Olivarez, chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors, issued the following statement in full:

"I got to know Eddy over the years as we both served on the Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was a great asset to our board because he genuinely cared about the community and the employees at the Hidalgo County Appraisal District. He was always trying to make decisions that would positively impact the residents of Hidalgo County. He was a good man and a great friend. He will surely be missed."

Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000, or McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.