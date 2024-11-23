Mission city leaders moving forward with sewer system upgrades

Mission city leaders have decided to move forward with upgrades to a portion of the city's sewer system.

"The city has been growing tremendously, and we have been experiencing in that area a lot of growth," Mission Assistant City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas said.

The $3 million project involves installing a second sewer line that will be placed on Shary Road.

"The current line is almost at capacity. It's an 18-inch line we have been having problems," Terrazas said.

Officials said the problems are affecting a car dealership that's been dealing with sewer backup.

The project is being paid for with funds from the city's tax increment reinvestment zone