Mission EDC willing to provide possible incentives to potential buyers of Cimarron Country Club

The Mission Economic Development Corporation said they’re willing to discuss providing rebates on sales, property and hotel taxes charged to the future owners of the Cimarron Country Club.

Mission EDC CEO Teclo García said they hope the incentives will entice a buyer to make the purchase.

The city of Mission purchased the 200-acre property in February after it closed in 2022 for $5 million.

Ownership of the property was transferred to the Mission EDC, who is selling the property for $2.5 million.

The EDC said taxpayer money is being used to pay for upkeep and repairs on the clubhouse and golf course.

“We've had conversations with buyers the last few months,” Garcia said. “Now we can start working in earnest to try to sell."

Possible incentives for the new buyer would include rebates on sales tax, property tax, and even hotel taxes if the buyer is interested.

Negotiations with any potential buyers will be behind closed doors. However, the EDC said it will take consideration of recommendations from the city council and the Cimarron Public Improvement District.

