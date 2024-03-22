Mission fire chief: 1 in critical condition following structure fire, investigation underway

Photo credit: Mission Fire Department

One person is in critical condition following a Friday afternoon structure fire, according to Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia.

The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire at the 200 block of Guadalupe Street Friday at around 1 p.m.

One person was found inside the structure and was hospitalized, Garcia said, adding that the individual is in critical condition but "appears to be stabilizing."

The Alton and McAllen fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Garcia said.