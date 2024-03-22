Mission fire chief: 1 in critical condition following structure fire, investigation underway
One person is in critical condition following a Friday afternoon structure fire, according to Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia.
The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire at the 200 block of Guadalupe Street Friday at around 1 p.m.
One person was found inside the structure and was hospitalized, Garcia said, adding that the individual is in critical condition but "appears to be stabilizing."
The Alton and McAllen fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Garcia said.
More News
News Video
-
Better Business Bureau to hold shredding and recycling event in McAllen
-
Sentencing set for Roma city employee convicted on human smuggling charge
-
Cameron County teens gaining job experience through welding program
-
Researchers watching for unusual animal behavior during upcoming eclipse
-
Authorities continue investigating 2016 Rio Grande City double homicide
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family
-
UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach
-
Lyford's Powerlifter Moreno Breaking Records