Mission Fire Department undergoing controlled burn exercise

People in the Mission area may smell smoke or fire on Thursday, but they shouldn't worry.

The Mission Fire Department will be at the brush disposal site, located on South Conway Street, to start a controlled burn training.

The fire department will be taking the needed safety measures and crews will be monitoring the controlled burn the entire time.

The training will continue tomorrow as well, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.