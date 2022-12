Mission police investigating fatal hit-and-run

KRGV photo

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a woman died Thursday in a fatal auto pedestrian crash.

The woman was struck by an unknown vehicle near Conway Avenue and 1st Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores.

The driver did not stay at the scene and took off, Flores added.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police are working to identify the victim and the suspect vehicle.