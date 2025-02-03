x

Monday, Feb. 3, 2025: Foggy morning, breezy evening with highs in the 80s

Monday, Feb. 3, 2025: Foggy morning, breezy evening with highs in the 80s
6 hours 55 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 10:42 AM February 03, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days