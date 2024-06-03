x

Monday, June 3, 2024: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s

Monday, June 3, 2024: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
5 hours 56 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2024 Jun 3, 2024 June 03, 2024 10:19 AM June 03, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days