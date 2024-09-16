x

Monday, September 16, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s

Monday, September 16, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s
7 hours 55 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2024 Sep 16, 2024 September 16, 2024 10:57 AM September 16, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days