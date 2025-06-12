More than $2.4 million worth of methamphetamine seized at Pharr port of entry

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine during a commercial vehicle inspection at the Pharr port of entry, according to a news release.

The news release said 28-year-old Luis Fernando Sarinana Matias, of Reynosa, Mexico, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The seizure was during Operation Lone Star as part of a co-operation with federal authorities, according to the news release. DPS special agents responded to a call for assistance on June 9 from U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

The news release said CBP officers conducted an inspection on a 2012 Freightliner truck tractor and suspected the driver, identified as Matias, was smuggling narcotics.

While conducting the inspection, DPS special agents noticed a false compartment in the vehicle's trailer area where more than 390 bundles of methamphetamine were discovered, according to the news release. The narcotics had an estimated street value of more than $2 million.

DPS special agents took over the investigation and arrested Matias.