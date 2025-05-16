More than $618K in cocaine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized more than $618,000 in alleged cocaine that was concealed within a vehicle, according to a news release.
The news release said on May 14, CBP officers encountered a 2013 Nissan Rogue making entry into the United States from Mexico.
An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which led to the discovery of 21 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 46.34 pounds concealed within the vehicle, according to the news release. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $618,744.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. They were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
