More than $668,000 in cocaine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than $668,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.
According to the news release, CBP officers at the bridge encountered a Ford SUV attempting to enter the United States from Mexico on June 27.
The SUV was selected for further inspection, which led to the discovery of 20 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 50.08 pounds hidden within the vehicle, according to the news release. The narcotics have an estimated total of $668,700.
The vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
