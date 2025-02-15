More than a thousand Valley residents without power

More than a thousand Valley residents are without power on Saturday.

According to the AEP outage map, 1,986 Rio Grande Valley customers are without power. That number dropped from 2,355 they were reporting Saturday morning.

Some Magic Valley Electric Co-op customers are without power. According to their outage map, 787 customers are experiencing outages.

There is no word yet on what the cause is.