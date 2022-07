Multiple crews working to contain fire at Weslaco tire shop

A fire at a tire shop is forcing the shutdown of a portion of Business 83 in Weslaco.

Multiple fire crews were spotted at the scene near Midway Road and Milanos. According to Weslaco fire Chief Antonio Lopez, multiple semi-trailers full of tires caught fire.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of eastbound Business 83 near Midway Road and Milanos.