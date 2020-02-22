Multiple People Facing Charges in Voter Fraud Investigation in Edinburg
UPDATE (5/24): Multiple people are facing voter fraud charges, which stem from a multi-agency investigation in Edinburg.
The fourth person facing charges is 28-year-old, Crystal Lee Ponce of Pharr. She is charged with illegal voting.
According to a criminal complaint, Ponce is a convicted felon and she’s on federal felony probation until 2019.
-----
WESLACO – The Texas Rangers confirm a fourth person is facing charges for voting illegally.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on the accused individuals whose charges range from voting illegally and lying on a voter application.
All of the allegations involve last November’s city elections in Edinburg.
Watch the news clip above for further details.