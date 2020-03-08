N. Texas looks to extend streak vs Rice

North Texas (14-8, 8-1) vs. Rice (9-13, 1-8)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Rice. North Texas has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Owls. Rice's last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, a 95-80 win.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Mean Green points over the team's last five games.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Mean Green have scored 78.9 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last five games. Hamlet has accounted for 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: North Texas has won its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 55.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy North Texas defense has held opponents to just 62 points per game, the 26th-lowest in Division I. Rice has given up an average of 75.7 points through 22 games (ranked 278th, nationally).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

