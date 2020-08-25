x

National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Laura has formed, projected to cause devastating damage along U.S. Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Laura has formed, projected to cause devastating damage along U.S. Gulf Coast.

