National Space Society South Texas Chapter to hold special presentation in Brownsville
The National Space Society South Texas Chapter is hosting a special presentation later this month.
Dr. Eric P. Smith is coming to the Valley to talk about all things space through his presentation, "A Deeper Look into Space: James Webb."
Dr. Smith is the Program Director for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
The presentation is happening Saturday, July 22 at 495 Amelia Earhart Dr., Suite A, Brownsville, TX 78521. Doors open at 11am. The presentation starts at 12pm.
To register to attend, click here.
To register to watch via Zoom, click here.
