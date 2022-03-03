New connector road to assist SpaceX with its expansion

A connector road in the Boca Chica area will connect the Port of Brownsville to Highway 4 to assist SpaceX with its expansion.

The 1.9 mile-long road will also assist with large cargo moving from the port.

"It's already been used to transport some large pieces of equipment, primarily fuel tanks, through the port for SpaceX,” Port Director Eduardo Campirano said.

Short Southport Road is also part of a bigger plan to create a new overweight cargo corridor - which currently runs through Brownsville. The connector would go around the city.

The overpass goes over a federally protected wetland, which requires a permit in order to modify the land.

An opening for the $25 million road is scheduled for Friday, March 4.

Watch the video above for the full story.