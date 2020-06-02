New coronavirus testing site to be available in Mission
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Tuesday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in Mission.
According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Wednesday.
The new testing site will be at the Veteran’s Memorial Pavilion – located at 300 South Inspiration Road.
To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test website.
Correction: This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of "Mission."
More News
News Video
-
People gather in Harlingen to protest death of George Floyd
-
CON MI GENTE: WesMer drive-in theater
-
Police Support Peaceful Protesters in Edinburg
-
City of McAllen distributing sandbags to residents in preparation for hurricane season
-
Heavy downpour builds up water to flow into Edinburg home due to...