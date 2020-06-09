New coronavirus testing site to be available in Mission
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Tuesday announced a new mobile coronavirus testing location in Mission.
According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, testing at the site will be available to people experiencing at least one coronavirus-related symptom starting Wednesday.
The new testing site will be at the Granjeno City Hall – located at 6603 South FM 494.
To schedule an appointment, Hidalgo County residents can call 512-883-2400 or visit the Texas COVID test webiste.
