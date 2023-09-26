New developments in 10-year-old cold case of human remains found at SPI

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office have made new developments in a cold case that is more than 10 years old.

Back on October 10, 2012, investigators were dispatched five miles north to Beach Access 6 at South Padre Island in reference to a tourist finding human remains buried in the sand, according to a news release.

A new genetic genealogy analysis revealed the victim is 100 percent Asian, according to the release.

The release says investigators recovered the body and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Texas Rangers Evidential and Facial Identification Division were able to provide a generic sketch of the victim.

The division was able to determine the victim was female, between 18 and 50 years old, approximately 5'0, 100 to 120 pounds with black hair. The victim also had her lips and eyebrows cosmetically tattooed and was wearing blue plaid shorts with pink starts and a sleeveless purple shirt, according to the release.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.