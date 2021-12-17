x

New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time

3 hours 7 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, December 16 2021 Dec 16, 2021 December 16, 2021 11:33 PM December 16, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach for Lopez High School in Brownsville spoke to the media for the first time since the announcement earlier this week. Tarantola is excited to get started in Brownsville soon and told Channel 5 that he welcomes the challenge ahead at Lopez. 

