New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time
MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach for Lopez High School in Brownsville spoke to the media for the first time since the announcement earlier this week. Tarantola is excited to get started in Brownsville soon and told Channel 5 that he welcomes the challenge ahead at Lopez.
