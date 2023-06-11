New radio tower to be installed for first responders in Brooks County

After several years of large brush fires in Brooks County, first responders between Falfurrias and the Rio Grande Valley will soon be able to have direct radio communication.

Falfurrias Fire Chief Ruben Ramirez said it's thanks to the new radio tower that will be built later this month.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office will be able to use the tower, but local firefighters won't be once it's online.

"Smaller rural communities, we don't have that system. We're transitioning, we're having to transition every single piece of equipment in the county, and it's being very costly at this time," Ramirez said.

Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star will cover a $1.5 million of the $2 million project cost.

Brooks County taxpayers contributed over $800,000. Construction on the new telecommunication tower will start on June 25.