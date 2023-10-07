New state built border wall construction in progress in Brownsville

Construction of the state built border wall in Brownsville has begun near the B&M International Bridge.

It comes just days after the federal government cleared the way for new sections of the wall in Starr County.

"I feel that the border patrol, patrols all my area, all this community, and they help me feel safe here," Brownsville resident Juan Dorado said.

Dorado has lived in the area for six years, and he says he first noticed crews clear the land over the summer.

Few details are known about this latest border wall construction site, but Texas Facilities Commission Records show Posillico Civil Inc. is tasked with building the wall.

The company operates mainly out of the northeast part of the U.S. and also Texas. Records show the state facilities commission contracted the company in November 2021. The Texas Facilities Commission and governor's office did not provide more specifics about the construction.

In the meantime, border wall construction continues in the lower Valley as the latest efforts by the state to slow the influx at the border.

Watch the video above for the full story.