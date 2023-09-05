New state law requiring ID at traffic stops now in effect

Several new state laws impacting drivers are currently in effect.

Among those laws is Senate Bill 1551, which makes failing to identify a criminal offense.

Under the law, a driver who fails to provide their driver's license or provide their name, date of birth and address to an officer could be charged with a class B or C misdemeanor.

“So it's mandatory now that if you do get pulled over by law enforcement, they're asking you for identification that you do provide one because if not, then you're going to have to face consequences,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo said.

A $500 fine is also possible.

Providing false identification will also be considered a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail, in addition to a possible fine of up to $2,000.