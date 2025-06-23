New zoning ordinance sparks property concerns in city of Starbase

A crowd voiced their concerns Monday to Starbase city leaders during the city’s latest commissioners meeting.

Most in attendance brought frustrations and questions about the city's new zoning ordinance that labels areas in the city by three categories.

The categories are:

- Heavy industrial for the area near SpaceX's launch site

- Mixed use for city buildings, banks, and businesses

- Open space for parks and green spaces

A concern for many was their land being taken away from them, but Starbase City Attorney Andy Messer said eminent domain was not part of the plan

“That's not what zoning is, that's not what we're doing today,” Messer said

Many attendees said after the meeting they still felt unsure about what the new zoning means for them.

For Brownsville native Rose Applegate, the concern isn't the land, but what's going to go around it.

"Now the tiny home community is being built. On the property line there we have tanks that are being built — what are those tanks? We don't know,” Applegate said.

Applegate said she welcomes growth around her family home, but doesn't feel the city is being transparent about what they're doing.

"Change is inevitable. But we want to make sure the environment is protected, and the property owners here still can have access to that," Applegate said. “I have to work hard to protect what they worked hard to pass on down to their family."

The new ordinance was unanimously passed.

Channel 5 News asked Starbase’s mayor and city administrator to answer questions about the new zoning policies and other decisions from today's meeting on camera. They both declined.

During the meeting, the Starbase City Commission also discussed setting a city budget.

Taxes on residents won’t be implemented until September, city leaders said. The city currently only has two sources of income: building permits and a $1.5 million tax note that the city will pay back to Starbase over the course of a year.

The city will only use that money through the rest of the current fiscal year, which will end in September 2025.

The commission also approved requests to block access to several city roads.

Watch the video above for the full story.