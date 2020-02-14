No Charges Expected to be Filed in McAllen Retirement Community Fire
MCALLEN – McAllen Fire Captain Hector Bennett tells us no charges are expected to be filed in a weekend fire in McAllen.
The fire happened in a retirement community on the 2100 block of South Cynthia Street.
Four people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized; the firefighter has since been released.
Investigators tell us smoldering cigarettes may have caused the fire.
