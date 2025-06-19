No injuries reported following explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility

Photo credit: Channel 5 News viewer Michelle Martin

Crews are responding to a report of a fire from an explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

In a social media post, SpaceX confirmed that all their personnel were safe and accounted for.

According to Hector Martinez, a spokesperson with the Brownsville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched late Wednesday night, but an assessment of the incident — and the full scale of the incident — is unknown.

In a statement, SpaceX said crews were preparing for the tenth flight test for their Starship vehicle when it "experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase," at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

"Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials," SpaceX added. "There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing [sic] operations continue"

The city of Port Isabel made a social media post saying SpaceX “experienced a spacecraft anomaly during testing at its facility,” and that they are monitoring the situation.

A link was also provided by the city to report any damage from the incident.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.