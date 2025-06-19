SpaceX: No hazards to the surrounding area following Starship explosion at Starbase facility

Engineering teams are investigating after an explosion at the Starbase facility led to the complete loss of the Starship vehicle, SpaceX said in a news release.

The explosion happened Wednesday at around 11 p.m. after Starship completed a single-engine static fire.

“The vehicle was in the process of loading cryogenic propellant for a six-engine static fire when a sudden energetic event resulted in the complete loss of Starship and damage to the immediate area surrounding the stand," SpaceX said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. “The explosion ignited several fires at the test site which remains clear of personnel and will be assessed once it has been determined to be safe to approach. Individuals should not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue.”

A safety zone was established around the test site and was maintained throughout the operation, and there are no hazards to the surrounding communities, SpaceX said.

The city of Starbase also issued a statement on Thursday morning saying they are tracking and supporting the response at the testing site.

There were no reported injuries, and all personnel are safe and accounted for, SpaceX added.

Video provided to Channel 5 News by Conibio Global A.C. — an environmental group based out of Matamoros, Tamaulipas — shows what the group says is debris from the Starship explosion on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

The SpaceX statement says materials inside the Starship do not pose any chemical, biological, or toxicological risks.

“SpaceX is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies, as appropriate, on matters concerning environmental and safety impacts,” the company added.