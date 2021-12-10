No serious injuries reported in La Joya ISD bus crash

No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a La Joya Independent School District school bus Thursday in Palmview, the district said.

Officials said the bus driver, bus aide, and a student were inside during the crash and that at least one other vehicle was involved. The crash happened at the intersection of Bentsen Palm Road and Business 83 in Palmview.

Police said the impact caused the bus to crash into a light pole. Crews were later seen working on the traffic pole Thursday night.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.