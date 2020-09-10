NOAA predicts La Niña weather pattern for winter season

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a La Niña weather pattern to persist throughout winter months.

In a NOAA press release issued Thursday morning, officials highlighted how the cold weather pattern will have an impact on North America and the current hurricane season.

According to local meteorologist and scientists, La Niña is a cooling of Pacific ocean waters.

The cool air from La Niña weakens western winds and ultimately causes the possibility of an increase number of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic ocean.

“Good news for us is that most of the time our hurricane season here in the Valley kind of winds down in mid-September and usually by the end of September, especially October storms can’t get here anyway into Texas,” said Alan Shoemaker, KRGV Meteorologist.

However, during this event people in South Texas should expect the possibility of warmer temperatures throughout the winter season caused by La Niña weather pattern.