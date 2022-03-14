'Nobody else has to go through this:' Valley woman urges spring breakers to think before drinking and driving

Texas spring break officials kicked off this week, and Brownsville police say they arrested four people for driving while intoxicated during the weekend, sparking concern.

Valley resident, Aide Hernandez, says around this time, 16 years ago, she received the heartbreaking news that her younger sister had been killed by a drunk driver. Over a decade later, Hernandez says she still can't forget that day.

"I was actually the one that opened the door when police got here to give us the news and— I'm sorry," Hernandez said while holding back tears. "My sister, my brother-in-law and a friend of theirs were killed by a drunk driver."

Hernandez says her family was torn apart after a drunk driver got behind the wheel of a car, adding that she never expected to say goodbye to her 23-year-old sister, Cynthia Hernandez Carreon.

"It happens all the time," Hernandez said. "I hate to hear about it. I hate that it still happens. Nobody else has to go through this."

Brownsville Police Department spokesperson investigator Martin Sandoval says this time of the year officers are on high alert, watching for drivers who have been drinking.

"DWI'S and DUI's actually go on a rise during Spring Break," Sandoval says. "It's a time [when] a lot of college kids come down, especially to the island, and they start partying."

But the end result could prove disastrous. Something Hernandez knows too well.

Watch the video above for the full story.