Nonprofit organization helping those affected by tornadoes calls for volunteers

A nonprofit organization specializing in helping people through natural disasters says they need volunteers to help those affected by tornados in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois.

Team Rubicon, a worldwide disaster response organization, says they're currently conducting search and rescue efforts in the state of Kentucky, but they're asking for volunteers going forward.

"Our main objective is to assist communities after disasters," Deputy Director of Operation Support for Team Rubicon William Porter said. "Ideally, getting those that are underinsured back in their homes as quickly as possible. Our teams are currently on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky, which [has] pretty much been the epicenter where you see a lot of the death and destruction. We are currently supporting search and rescue efforts."

Porter says although they have a long road ahead, volunteers from all over, including the Valley, are appreciated.

Valley resident and retired nurse Tamby Quarshie says that though she can't physically help anymore, that won't stop her.

"The whole area that was involved, Tennessee, Kentucky, it's all human beings," Quarshie said. "You feel you're doing something worthwhile, which is helping another human being. You know you can't put a price tag on that."

Team Rubicon says financial donations are always needed.

For more information, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org.