Nutrición al Día: Platillo para bajar triglicéridos, colesterol e hígado graso

4 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 4:14 PM November 10, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Nutrición al día, la Nutrióloga Lupita del restaurante, Mi tierra Vegana, cocina un platillo de beneficio para bajar los triglicéridos, el colesterol y el hígado graso.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

