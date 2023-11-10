Nutrición al Día: Platillo para bajar triglicéridos, colesterol e hígado graso
En Nutrición al día, la Nutrióloga Lupita del restaurante, Mi tierra Vegana, cocina un platillo de beneficio para bajar los triglicéridos, el colesterol y el hígado graso.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
