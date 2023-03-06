Office Hours Extended As Property Tax Deadline Nears
WESLACO – Office hours in the Hidaglo County Tax Assessor’s Office are being extended to help residents avoid late fees.
The deadline to pay property taxes is Thursday.
Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector Paul Villareal says two of his offices will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Those two locations are the McAllen office located at 300 East Hackberry and the Edinburg office located at the corner of Business 281 and Canton Road.
