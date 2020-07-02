Official: Game rooms in Willacy County allowed to remain open at 50% capacity
A game room parking lot in Willacy County was full with vehicles on Wednesday.
Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres says the game room is allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
“We're doing what we can – what we legally can to control the participation or the number of people that are in the building and the hours that they operate," Torres said.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Grant available for McAllen businesses affected by pandemic
-
Harlingen city commission discusses how to save money in recycling center operations
-
Mexican, Texas leaders discuss USMCA trade agreement now in effect
-
Medical volunteers at Matamoros migrant camp dealing with first COVID-19 case
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Team Tiger Martial Arts