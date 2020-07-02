Official: Game rooms in Willacy County allowed to remain open at 50% capacity

A game room parking lot in Willacy County was full with vehicles on Wednesday.

Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres says the game room is allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

“We're doing what we can – what we legally can to control the participation or the number of people that are in the building and the hours that they operate," Torres said.

