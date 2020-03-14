On The Diamond: March 13th
EDINBURG - Juarez-Lincoln and Edinburg North meeting at the Luis A Alamia Baseball Classic Friday afternoon.
The Huskies getting the job done 9-1.
Check out the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
STC sanitizing entire facility during spring break extension, classes to resume online
-
Students, staff to be allowed to use UTRGV resources during spring break...
-
EXCLUSIVE: Infectious disease specialist answers COVID-19 questions
-
Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits restricted due to virus
-
Private COVID-19 testing currently available in the Valley