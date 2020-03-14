x

On The Diamond: March 13th

Friday, March 13 2020

EDINBURG - Juarez-Lincoln and Edinburg North meeting at the Luis A Alamia Baseball Classic Friday afternoon.

The Huskies getting the job done 9-1.

Check out the highlights.

