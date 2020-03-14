x

On The Diamond: March 13th

SHARYLAND - Pioneer and Sharyland meeting for the Snakeskin Classic.

The district 31-5A match up ending with a Lady Diamondbacks win, 7-3.

Check out the highlights.

