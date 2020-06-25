On the Pitch: January 31st
DONNA - A header knocked in by Jose Alvarado proved to be the difference in Friday's district opener between Weslaco East and Donna North.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights and post-game reaction from the Wildcats' 1-0 win.
