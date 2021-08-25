One dead, two in custody following DPS chase that ended south of San Manuel

One person is dead and two are in custody following a DPS chase that started in Falfurrias and ended south of San Manuel.

According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a black Chevrolet Silverado occupied by three males fled when DPS attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle came to a stop off of 281 near Miller Road, where DPS found a deceased passenger. It’s unclear how he died.

The driver and other passenger are in custody.

Traffic is being diverted from State Highway 281 to FM 186.

The Texas Rangers is handling the investigation.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll keep you updated with more information.